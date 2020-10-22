The death toll in the communal clash in Fagba area of Lagos State between the Yoruba and Hausa has risen to over 20, a source in the area told The Eagle Online on Thursday.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the fracas broke out on Tuesday in the midst of the #EndSARS protest.

As at Thursday morning, reports from the area had it that over 20 persons, including a famous dealer in a Yoruba delicacy, popularly called Amala, had been killed.

The Eagle Online was equally told that the First Bank of Nigeria Limited branch at Fagba had been razed.

The popular Fowobi Petrol Station, now Enyo, was said to have been razed on Tuesday.

As earlier reported by The Eagle Online, Pedro Bar, which is at Fagba Junction, was also torched.

However, contrary to the earlier report by The Eagle Online, Shekinah Pharmacy was not razed, but the building behind it, said to be owned by the same person.

The pharmacy, like other shops and stores on the same row, were also damaged