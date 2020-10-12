The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has confirmed that seven people died in a collapsed building in Lagos on Sunday.

Oke-Osanyintolu made the confirmation as the LASEMA Response Team tried to clear the debris of the building, with the initial death toll at four.

He said the uncompleted building, at 60 Odo Street, Obalende, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, partially collapsed and injured 15 people.

He said: “Immediately we received a distress call at about 4:30p.m. on the incident, we activated our emergency response team and all responders headed for the scene.

“Rescue operation is still ongoing while initial findings are as follows: 10 Casualties treated with minor injuries, five severely injured persons exhumed from the remains and transferred to hospital.”

Oke-Osanyintolu said that seven fatalities were discovered, six male and one female.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the body of another male victim was discovered at about 8:14pm, bringing the total number of fatalities to seven.