Death toll in Lagos building collapse rises

The death toll from the building that collapsed in Lagos State has risen to five.

The increase in death toll was confirmed by the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye.

Farinloye had earlier on Tuesday confirmed one person dead, with 13, including an 11-year-old boy, who had his two legs chopped off, rescued alive.

The incident happened at Tokunbo, off Odunfa Road, Parrena Street, Lagos Island.

As at press time, rescue operations were still on.

The rescue operation is being handled by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit, Nigeria Police, Lagos State Ambulance Service and the Lagos State Fire Service.

