Death toll in Lagos building collapse rises

The death toll in the three-storey building that collapsed at Yaba in Lagos State has risen to four.

Ibitayo Adenike, Acting Head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos Operations Office, confirmed the development.

Adenike confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

She told NAN that another male body was recovered from the rubble on Sunday evening, bringing the total number of victims to eight: four dead and four rescued.

She said that the building, located at 333, Borno Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, collapsed at about 8:30pm on Friday, trapping several persons beneath the debris.

“Search and rescue operations are still ongoing,” Adenike added.

NAN reports that emergency responders at the scene include the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Nigeria Police Force, and other relevant agencies.

