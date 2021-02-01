The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade, has lamented the passing of eminent business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Umar Saro.

The monarch, whose relationship with the late Sardauna of Ilorin dates back to the sixties, described the late industrialist as a loyal, dependable and committed ally, noting that the late Saro will be remembered for uplifting the lives of people beyond his community.

Oba Oyewumi stressed that the good legacies left behind by the late business mogul will continue to speak volumes of his personality, noting that the deceased lived a remarkable life dedicated to the service of humanity.

In his tribute, the nonagenarian monarch conveyed his heartfelt and sincere condolences to the people and government of Kwara State over the painful loss.

He said: “I received with sadness the news of the demise of my good friend, Alhaji Umar Saro.

“The late Saro was selfless, humble, kind-hearted and forthright.

“I recall good moments we shared in our age-long friendship.

“His good deeds will continue to speak for him.

“It is indeed a personal loss to me.

“He will be greatly missed.”

The paramount ruler prayed to Allah to forgive the late Saro his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

Oba Oyewumi also sympathized with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and the Saro family over the painful loss.