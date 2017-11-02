Death of Tinubu’s son sad, shocking – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has described the death of Jide, son of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of All Progressive Congress as sad, shocking and very painful.

Dayo Adeyeye, the Publicity Secretary of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, stated this in a condolence message on Thursday in Abuja.

He said: “We believe that the Almighty God knows the best and understands the circumstances surrounding his sudden departure from us.

“We pray God to give his family and the Government of Lagos State the

fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

He prayed that the soul of deceased would rest in peace.