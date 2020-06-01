The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed additional investigation aids and forensic support to the Edo State Police Command to complement and expedite actions in the ongoing investigations into the rape and death of a 100 Level student of the University of Benin, Vera Uwaila Omosuwa.

This was revealed in a statement on Monday morning by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba.

Omosuwas was attacked and raped at a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Benin city, Edo State on May 28, 2020.

She died from injuries sustained during the attack in hospital on May 30, 2020.

Mba in the statement on Monday said Adamu, while condemning the attack, commiserates with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

He called for calm and assured that the Force will surely bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest possible time.