Death of PDP National Woman Leader: I am heartbroken — Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 poll, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness over the death of the party’s National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe.

The former Vice President made his position known in a statement on his X handle, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

He said he was heartbroken.

Abubakar wrote: “I am heartbroken over the passing of Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, the National Woman Leader of our great party, the @OfficialPDPNig.

“A beacon of brilliance, she greatly impacted not only her state, Cross River but also our nation.

“My deepest condolences to her family, PDP, and the people of Cross River State.

“May her gentle soul rest in peace.”