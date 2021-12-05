Death of Oromoni in Dowen College: Over 100,000 Nigerians sign petition

Some Nigerians have celebrated 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, who died from injuries he sustained after allegedly being tortured by fellow students for refusing to join a cult.

Flowers, balloons, cards and teddies were left in front of Dowen College on what would have been Oromoni’s 12th birthday.

The junior student died in a hospital in Warri, Delta State after he was allegedly beaten by senior boys in school.

On December 4, the day he would have turned 12, Nigerians chose to celebrate him by leaving tributes in front of the school.

Also, over 100,000 Nigerians have signed two petitions on the Change.org platform demanding the swift prosecution of five senior students who allegedly caused the death of Oromoni.

The first petition, started by a family member of the deceased, Timi Oromoni, titled: “Justice For Sylvester Oromoni Jnr,” has attracted over 65,000 signatures as at 1pm on Sunday.