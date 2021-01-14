The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness at the death of the former Military Governor of Imo and Lagos States, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd), and a Life Bencher and Leading Lawyer, Senator Onyeabo Chukwunedum Obi.

Kanu, a native of Isuikwuato in Abia State, died on January 13, 2021 at the age of 78, while Onyeabo died on January 12, 2021 at the age of 86.

Mourning the duo, Obi described their death as a great loss to Ndigbo in particular and Nigeria in general.

Obi said Kanu was a great patriot who served the nation in different capacities both in public service, military service and political leadership.

He equally hailed late Onyeabo for intellectual and leadership roles, which not only strengthened the country’s judiciary but built up the legislature.

He thanked God for the legacies left behind by “these great patriot”, while calling on the younger generation to follow after their good examples in leadership and dedication to service.

Obi prayed God to grant them eternal rest and comfort their families and all those who mourn their death.