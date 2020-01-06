The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has placed Police Commands and Formations nationwide on red alert.

This proactive measure, according to the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, follows Intelligence Report that sequel to the killing of an Iranian General, Qassem Suleimani, some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.

Mba said consequently, Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Command Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.

He said the Police Commanders have been directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert Police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens and foreigners, especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria, as well as the protection of critical national assets.

He added: “Meanwhile, the IGP has assured all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security. He has equally warned all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria.”