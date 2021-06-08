The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has described the death of Alhaji Najeem Raheem of the Guardian newspapers as a great loss to the journalism profession.

Chairman of MMPN in Oyo State, Alhaji Ridwan Fasasi, stated this in a statement on Tuesday.

The group said the demise of Raheem had left a vacuum, especially in photo journalism, as he was not only a professional, but someone who added passion to bring out the best of the job.

He said that the deceased brought a distinct face to photojournalism in terms of dressing, decency and charisma.

The MMPN explained that Raheem did not allow the pressure of the job to affect his relationship with his Creator, as he was a practising Muslim and a kindhearted man to family, friends and relatives.

Fasasi prayed Allah to count the deceased among the forgiven ones and reward him with Aljannat Firdaus.

The practitioners urged family, friends and relatives of Alhaji Raheem to be consoled by the fact that he lived a Godly and fulfilled life, praying to Allah to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

They particularly commiserated with the management of the Guardian newspaper and the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Oyo State Council, pointing out that his contributions would remain indelible in the annals of history.