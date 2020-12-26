The Government of Akwa Ibom has declared a seven-day period of mourning effective from December 26, over the death of Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga, a former military administrator of the state, who died on December 24.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Saturday.

It added that flags would be flown at half-mast throughout the period of mourning.

Ekuwem in his statement said Nkanga, who was also a former leader of Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), died from complications resulting from COVID-19 infection.

“The Government of Akwa Ibom State hereby formally announces the death of a former Military Governor of our state, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, who died at night on December 24.

“The information from the Isolation Centre where he was admitted and managed, indicates that the first indigenous military governor of our state and leader of Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) died from complications resulting from COVID-19 infection.

“Requisite protective protocol and contact tracing have been immediately activated,” Ekuwem said.

Nkanga was the Director General of Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s ‘Divine Mandate Campaign organisation’ in 2015 and 2019.

He was also the Chairman of Ibom Airport Development Company and Ibom Air.

“The Governor, Udom Emmanuel is greatly saddened by the news of his passage and condoles with the bereaved family.

“Consequently, the governor has declared a seven-day period of mourning effective Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Flags are to be flown at half-mast for the duration of mourning in the state,” he said.