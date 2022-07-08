Death of five-year-old pupil: NAPTAN wants Lagos to release findings fast

The National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria has called on the Lagos State Ministry of Education to fast-track investigations into the operations and procedures of Redeemer’s Nursery/Primary School and declare the findings.

Adeolu Ogunbanjo, Deputy National President of NAPTAN, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In the interview on Friday in Lagos, Ogunbanjo was reacting to the shutdown of the school on Monday by the Lagos State Government following the death of a five-year-old pupil during a swimming lesson.

Also, a preliminary probe by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry showed that the Redeemer’s Nursery/Primary School had yet to conclude its registration and, therefore, not yet an approved school.

Ogunbanjo said: “I throw my weight behind the closure of Redeemer’s School by the state government, which I believe basically is to ascertain if the school is in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines.

“It is most important that such measures are taken as it shows the proactiveness of the ministry and concern about the safety of the pupils, hence the need for such intervention.

“Also, parents are watching and eager to know the outcome of the ongoing investigations, particularly as it relates to same school where it was reported that a five-year-old boy got drowned while swimming.”

Ogunbanjo stressed that fasttracking of the investigation was necessary because schools are presently in promotional term and students need to go back to class and write their examinations.

Meanwhile, Ogunbanjo solicited that adequate arrangements must be out in place by school authorities for such activities, particularly when children in such age category and above are involved.

According to him: “I don’t know why there wasn’t life guards on ground, they should have envisaged that such accident may occur or things may go sour.

“It’s so sad that circumstances which led to the boy’s death was related to swimming lesson, after all children will always be children, if only the caregivers were more observant.”

Ogunbanjo urged school authorities should henceforth be mindful of the kind of sporting activities they expose and encourage pupil to, even in ‘catch them young’ competition, while caregivers must be more vigilant.

