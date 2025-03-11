Death of five students: FUL reopens after shutdown over protest

The Federal University Lokoja has reopened for commencement of academic activities after a three weeks shutdown over students’ protest of the death of five of their colleagues.

Dr. Rebecca Okojie, Registrar and Secretary of Council, revealed this in a statement issued on Monday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Okojie said that the university would reopen on March 11, while lectures would commence from March 17.

According to her, the reopening of the institution was sequel to an emergency meeting held by the Senate on March 10.

She said: “The senate approved the reopening of the University with effect from Tuesday, March 11.

“The decision is following the ongoing efforts and consultations in several quarters to address the challenges which led to road mishaps that resulted in the loss of lives of five students and serious injury to some others.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the management of the university had shut down the institution following a threat by students to block the Abuja-Lagos Highway over the truck accident that killed five of their mates.

Okojie had said then: “Following the unfortunate incident, the students barricaded the gates of the university in spite of interventions from the state government as well as frantic efforts and appeals by the university management for calm.

“Based on the advice of the security agencies and to forestall further loss of lives, the Vice Chancellor, after due consultation with management, decided to, on behalf of the senate to shut down the university indefinitely on February 20.”

