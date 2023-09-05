Death of Cadet in Police Academy: IG sets up probe panel

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has set up a panel to probe the circumstances that led to the death of a Cadet, Sulaiman Jika, at the Nigeria Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State on September 1, 2023.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed the setting up of the seven-member panel on Tuesday.

In a statement he issued in the early hours of the day, Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said: “In response to the tragic incident at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, where a promising young cadet, Sulaiman Jika, lost his life, on Friday, September 1, 2023, the Inspector General of Police has set up a seven-man Panel of Inquiry on Monday, September 4, 2023, headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, Abiodun Alabi, with a mandate to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cadet’s death

“The IGP has set a deadline of four days for the panel to furnish a comprehensive report detailing its findings and recommendations. Other members of the panel include the AIG Training and Development, AIG Oyeyemi Oyediran; Force Medical Officer, CP Garba Emmanuel Nzukwen; CP Homicide FCID, CP Fom Pam Joseph, psc(+); CP Training POLAC, CP Patrick Edung; representative of the CP Legal as the secretary, and the Principal Staff Officer II to the IGP, ACP Idris Abubakar.”