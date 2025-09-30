Death of Arise News anchor regrettable — Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has described the death of Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, as regrettable.

This was contained in a letter of condolence signed by Idris, addressed to the Chairman of the Arise News channel, Chief Nduka Obaigbena.

The letter was issued by his Special Assistant to the Minister of Media, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the minister, Maduagwu’s death is a grievous loss not only to her immediate family and the Arise News team, but to the Nigerian media fraternity and indeed the nation.

Idris wrote: “I write to convey our deepest condolences to you and the entire ARISE News family on the shocking and untimely death of your esteemed anchor, Ms. Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu.

“By every account, she was a vibrant and a dedicated news anchor, consummate lawyer, and a model of professionalism whose work resonated with audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

“I am saddened by the heinous incident that cut down a promising young journalist in her prime.

Idris gave assurances for a swift investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to the death of the late news anchor.

The minister also extended his heartfelt sympathy to the parents, siblings, colleagues, and all who knew and loved the late news anchor and prayed that God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Police Force said it has launched an investigation into the incident.