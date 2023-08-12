Death of Ambassador Lara shocking — Dabiri-Erewa

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has described as shocking the sudden death of Ambassador Kayode Laro, Nigeria’s Ambassador to France.

This was contained in a statement issued by NiDCOM’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

In the message on Saturday, Dabiri-Erewa said the death of the envoy at this time was painful and so sudden.

She said: “The death is so shocking to me as we still communicated very recently, and prior to that reminisced on the last visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Paris, France in June during which Ambassador Laro successfully hosted the President and his delegation.”

ALSO READ:

She described the late Yaro as a thorough-bred professional and a great diplomat, adding that Nigeria will miss his wealth of experience

She expressed her condolences to the Laro family and the government and people of Kwara State as well as the diplomatic community.

Dabiri-Erewa prayed to Allah to forgive his shortcomings, be with his family and reward him with al-janah firdaus.