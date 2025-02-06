Death of 33-year-old worker: Groups demand release of report by IGP

The International Federation of Women Lawyers, Nigeria; Akin Fadeyi Foundation; and Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative have jointly petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, seeking the release of the report of investigations conducted into the death of a 33-year-old worker, Fidelis Osaghae.

The father of one until his death on July 29, 2024, was a manager at Angle 90 branch of Valchi Fast Food and Bar, Auchi, Edo State.

According to his wife, Esther Osaghae, the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death were questionable, even as she alleged that the deceased’s employer and owner of the bar, Valentine Oyemike, has questions to answer.

The rights groups commended Egbetokun for his intervention following AFF’s petition on the matter at the time, noting that the report of the investigation was yet to be made public, while the alleged suspects were still reportedly walking the streets freely.

Petition

In a petition jointly signed by the AFF’s Founder and Executive Director, Akin Fadeyi; FIDA’s National President, Elina Martins; and Secretary General of WRAPA, Saudatu Mahdi, a copy of which was made available to the media, the organisations urged the police to embark on a thorough, quick, and transparent investigation into Osaghae’s death.

The groups also demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of all suspects, including Oyemike, in whose employment and custody Osaghae allegedly met his untimely death in the early hours of July 29, 2024.

They disputed the autopsy report conducted on the deceased, claiming it is inconclusive and may hand a leeway to freedom for the suspects.

They said the report’s failure to address the injuries on Osaghae’s body, including his broken head and scalp, has raised questions about the thoroughness of the investigation.

The petition, dated January 19, 2025, highlighted the inconsistencies in the autopsy report and the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, while they “vehemently call for another independent post-mortem examination to determine the true cause of the death”.

Background

Earlier in August 2024, during a press briefing organised by AFF, Mrs. Osaghae narrated that on the midnight of July 29, 2024, the deceased returned home from work at about 2:30am on a bike to retrieve “something” his boss, Oyemike, instructed him to bring.

The deceased had asked his wife not to lock the door as he would be back soon.

But when her husband failed to return home or answer his phone calls, Mrs. Osaghae began calling him repeatedly, but to no avail.

By 5am, she realised he was still not home and decided to contact his colleague, identified simply as Ms. Tracey, who works as a supervisor at his workplace.

After multiple attempts, Tracey finally answered, calling out: “Mana,” an abbreviation for Manager, before abruptly ending the call.

Worried and persistent, Mrs. Osaghae tried to reach Tracey again and when she finally picked, she assured her that “everything was under control” before hanging up again.

Unable to get further answers, Mrs. Osaghae’s anxiety grew until around 6am when her husband’s employer, contacted her.

Oyemike instructed her to come to Favour Hospital in Afasho, Edo State.

As a nursing mother, Mrs. Osaghae could not go to the hospital, so her elder sister, identified simply as Ms. Etomi, volunteered to go on her behalf.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Etomi met the devastating sight of Osaghae’s lifeless body in Oyemike’s car.

The hospital confirmed he was brought in dead.

Autopsy Report Raises More Questions than Answers

The petitioners pointed out that a thorough examination of the autopsy report revealed several inconsistencies and omissions, raising concerns about the thoroughness and integrity of the investigation.

They said, according to the report, the deceased had dark patches on his chest, which did not show a “vital reaction”, indicating that they may have occurred post-mortem or very close to the time of death.

The petitioners wrote: “However, the report fails to explore the possibility that these patches could be indicative of physical restraint or blunt force trauma.

“Furthermore, the report notes the presence of blood stains on the deceased’s trousers but fails to address the source of these stains or the external injuries that may have caused them.”

This omission, they said, raises questions about the thoroughness of the external examination and the possibility that critical evidence may have been overlooked.

They added: “The report also fails to provide a detailed analysis of the deceased’s hands, arms, or fingernails, which are critical areas for identifying defensive wounds in a suspected struggle. This lack of scrutiny raises concerns about the possibility of foul play and the need for further investigation.”

The human rights groups pointed out that the autopsy report may be incomplete or compromised, and that the lack of clarity in certain findings suggests that critical evidence may have been intentionally suppressed or obscured, adding that the contradictions between witness accounts and forensic evidence also raise concerns about the integrity of the investigation.

“If the autopsy was conducted under undue influence, there is a risk that critical evidence may have been overlooked, or intentionally suppressed in the report, to obscure the true cause of death,” they wrote.

Call for Independent Post-mortem examination

The groups have, therefore, called for an independent post-mortem examination to be conducted by “unbiased forensic experts”.

This examination, they demanded, should reassess the dark patches on the chest, investigate the cause of the blood stains on the deceased’s trousers, and perform a more detailed examination of areas prone to defensive wounds.

“A toxicological re-evaluation is necessary to clarify the exact timeline of poisoning and whether it was a chronic exposure or acute ingestion. Further analysis may also detect other substances, such as sedatives, that could explain incapacitation before ingestion,” they said.

