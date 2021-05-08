The Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State on Friday advised passengers to always caution reckless drivers to avoid accidents and fatalities.

Ahmed Umar, Ogun Sector Commander of the FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Ota, Ogun State.

Umar spoke while commiserating with families of victims of an accident that claimed 11 lives and injured three on Thursday along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

NAN reports that the accident involved a commercial bus with no number, a Toyota Rav 4 with registration number LND 13 GS and a Toyota Camry marked GGE 369 GJ.

Umar said the unfortunate incident could have been averted if the commercial bus driver obeyed simple traffic regulations by not overtaking wrongly, which resulted in the death of innocent people.

The sector commander added that the bus was over speeding and rammed into a stationary car that had fault.

He saidL “The fatal accident could have been prevented if passengers cautioned the driver against wrongful overtaking.

“I enjoin passengers to always caution reckless drivers to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.”

Umar warned drivers against excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking to prevent mishaps on the highway.

The Sector Commander prayed God to grant the families of the departed the fortitude to bear the loss.

He called on families of the accident victims to go to the nearest FRSC office along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to get further details.