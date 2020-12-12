Dearth of knowledge and trust deficit, has been identified as part of the many hindrances to the success of African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, AfCFTA in Africa.

The fifty-five member states of the African Union, AU, had established AfCFTA Agreement on March 21, 2020 to create a single continent-wide market for goods and services and to promote the movement of capital and persons among member states.

This was contained in a communiqué jointly signed at the end of a two-day Conference of Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, CIArb, by the Nigerian Branch Chairman, Tunde Busari, SAN, Arb and 2020 Conference Organizing Chairman, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyari, SAN, FCIArb.

The conference with the theme, “Arbitration and ADR in A Free Trade Regime: Accessing Africa’s Readiness” was attended virtually by nearly about 2000 registered participants.

The institute described dearth of knowledge as lack of capacity by the practitioners to acquire knowledge on how to penetrate the mechanisms of law in the variety of areas and where commercial parties do agree to contract, overcoming trust deficit accentuated by the historical, cultural and legal differences. To improve the pro-enforcement culture of arbitral awards, the Conference therefore, recommends “Continuous training of judges and legal practitioners to be familiar with arbitration rules and importance of ADR as a social and economic infrastructure. The litigation mindset to be done away with and technology embraced to ensure efficiency.”

The institute admonished that with the coming into effect of the AfCFTA, African and indeed Nigerian practitioners’ potential of gaining global recognition could only be achieved by expanding the frontiers of practice to multiple jurisdictions and increasing their knowledge base and services beyond Nigeria and African context.

It was observed by the conference speakers that “The AfCFTA provides an opportunity for African states to refocus the arbitration global framework by removing structures that project a neo-colonial bias, focusing on capacity building in terms of our negotiating power and capacity of our arbitration practitioners.”

The institute also advocated ‘’the formation of a regional court of arbitration, the working together by African States to form a predictable, independent and effective dispute resolution system.’’

The institute recognized the needs for African countries to domesticate dispute resolution mechanisms and therefore opined that “The AfCFTA dispute resolution mechanisms should involve a regional centre to raise predictability, harmony and confidence in these mechanisms so that state parties willingly submit and utilize the dispute resolution mechanisms with the purpose of making Africa an arbitration friendly seat.”

The conference, however noted with deep regret that “African countries had expressed the political will to get the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA signed and ratified but no single African country has yet met the basic requirements on the state of readiness for the implementation of the Agreement.”