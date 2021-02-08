A 47- year-old car dealer, Ibrahim Olaniyi, was on Monday arraigned before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a Toyota Camry and a Mercedes Benz, C180 both valued at N6.5 million.

The defendant, who resides at Mile 12, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the offences were committed on Oct. 2020 at Owode, Mile 12, Lagos.

Perezi alleged that the complainant, one Daniel Idemudia, gave the two unregistered vehicles valued at N2.8 million and N3.7 million respectively to the defendant to sell.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant allegedly sold the cars, but failed to remit the money into the complainant’s account.

“Since then, the defendant has been avoiding the complainant’s calls and all efforts to meet with him failed,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O.M Ajayi, admitted the defendant to N250,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 22 for mention.