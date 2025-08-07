Dealclinchers Homes Limited honored as Most Impactful and Innovative Brand of the Year at Pan-African Youth Foundation event

In an atmosphere filled with inspiration, innovation, and intentional collaboration, Dealclinchers Homes Limited emerged as a beacon of transformation and global relevance at the recently concluded Pan-African CEOs Submit and Collaboration Night 2025.

The event was a two day (AUG 1st- AUG 2nd, 2025) convergence of some of Africa’s most visionary CEOs, top executives, and young entrepreneurs from across the continent, aimed at fostering unity, mentorship, and sustainable business growth.



The Vice Chairman of the Pan African Youth Foundation, Dr. Adeyemi Adeniyi was at the forefront of the discussions and engagements that marked this historic event. His remarkable contributions to youth empowerment and business development across Africa have impacted thousands of lives, and this earned him and his brand a place of honor throughout the summit.



The program kicked off with an exclusive Dinner and Collaboration Night, where the conveyer, Dr. Adebowala Salako and CEOs of other Africa and other top industry leaders gathered in a closed door session to deliberate on strategic collaborations over competition. CEOs from various industries such as David Mantiziba, MD Director, Wildfin Microfiance bank, ISAAC BENTIL, iStore Appleike, XOLISA MGQUBENI founder of SUITLUXA and other too industry leaders such as Dr Adeniyi Adeyemi from Dealclinchers homes Limited, Dr Victory Njoku founder of Vickyhelden interior designs shared experiences of dissected challenges, and proposed practical solutions to collectively elevate the African economy.



One of the most memorable moments of the night was the heartfelt testimonies shared by attending executives who credited prior similar engagements as turning points in their businesses. The atmosphere was electric with fresh ideas, mutual respect, and a renewed passion for pan-African progress. The collaboration night became a landmark for birthing long term partnerships that would cut across real estate, tech, manufacturing, and youth development.



On the 2nd of August, the venue brimmed with youthful energy as young entrepreneurs, business mentees, and aspiring leaders gathered for the Annual PAN AFRICA CEO SUBMIT and Award Presentation Ceremony. With sessions designed to educate, empower, and equip the next generation, the event featured a panelist session that drew insights from CEOs and executives who generously shared their experiences and offered actionable advice.



Dr. Adeyemi Adeniyi delivered a powerful keynote speech that centered around “Legacy Entrepreneurship: Building Businesses That Outlive the Founder.” He emphasized purpose driven leadership, vision clarity, and the necessity of mentorship, echoing the core vision of the Pan-African Youth Foundation.



The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of prestigious awards to brands and individuals who have made exceptional impact in their industries. In an emotional and proud moment for the entire Dealclinchers team, the company was crowned the “Most Impactful and Innovative Brand of the Year.” The award was received on behalf of the company by the General Manager, Mrs. Omobolanle Adeyemi, at the Exclusive Media Awards (EMA), accompanied by the company’s HR and several colleagues who came out in grand support.





This recognition was not just a trophy on the shelf; it was a validation of the countless hours, selfless commitment, and bold strides that Dealclinchers Homes Limited has made in reshaping the real estate sector and touching lives beyond property development.



The Pan African Youth Foundation event reminded the world that recognition follows value, and Dealclinchers Homes Limited is living proof. By standing for collaboration, innovation, and global impact, the company continues to elevate the standard of excellence in real estate and youth development.



As Dr. Adeyemi eloquently said during the event: “It is one thing to impact lives, and it’s another thing to be recognized. But greater still is when your impact inspires others to create change too.”



With this honor, Dealclinchers Homes Limited reaffirms its commitment to nation-building, youth empowerment, and global expansion, proving once again that they are not just building homes, they are building legacies.

