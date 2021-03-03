Dealboku (https://dealboku.com), Nigeria’s leading online services and products deals market place has launched its mobile app.

It is now available on Google play store.https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dealboku.mobileapplication

Project director of Dealboku, Hannah Atomode, in a statement on Tuesday, said the iOS version of the mobile app would be available soon on App store.

Atomode said: “Dealboku has been able to come up with a mobile app that is unique in its own way.

“Going through all the e-commerce mobile apps in Nigeria, Dealboku mobile app is ahead of competition because it is very light at 2mb.

“It is therefore space efficient and makes shopping very easy with good speed.

“There are various payment options incorporated into the mobile app so a buyer will have no hitch making payment for goods and services.”

Also, Dealboku has commenced sale of mobile phones and accessories at heavily discounted prices.

The projector director said the e-commerce platform is commencing with six brands namely Samsung, Nokia, Itel, Infinix, Tecno and Huawei phones.

She also said all phones purchased at Dealboku come with 12 months warranty.

Dealboku was launched on July 9, 2020 (https://sundiatapost.com/sundiata-post-expands-as-e-commerce-platform-dealboku-opens-for-business as the e-commerce subsidiary of Sundiata Post Media Limited.

It is a deals marketplace in a way that guarantees customers discounted prices on all items bought.

Max Amuchie, Founder of Dealboku and CEO of Sundiata Post Media Limited, described the launching of the mobile app as a significant step in the direction of making the e-commerce platform available to a greater number of Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria.

Amuchie said with the mobile app, which is very user friendly, all that an existing or prospective customer needs to do is to download the app from Google play store and sign up with login details.

Thereafter, the customer can proceed to make purchases.

Amuchie said Dealboku uses two payment gateway platforms namely Paystack and Flutterwave, both of which are currently the best in the industry, adding that customers’ card details are fully secured using any of the payment platforms.