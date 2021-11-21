Deal with criminals, bandits decisively, Chief of Army Staff tells officers

Following its effort to end insurgency and insecurity across the country, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya has urged his men and officers to be more resolute and more decisive in dealing with the criminals and bandits.

While commending the Nigerian Army for their sustainable attacks on the criminals who have been causing mayhem on the citizens across the country he charged them to deal with criminals just like in a war.

He disclosed on Sunday in Minna during a familiarization visit to 31 Artillery Brigade and Tradoc Minna, that his visit was to ginger the Officers and men to do more and better.

According to him “the essence of the visit is to interact with the troop. To ginger them more to do better. The challenges across the nation have been unfolded and we are doing our best.

“In wars like this, you can have surprises sometimes. There are challenges here and there and that is why we are to address them.

“I commend them on the job they are doing; they should be more resolute and more decisive in dealing with the criminals and when we engage these bandits just like in a war, we kill them and bring their weapons. And that is what we will continue to do. But there are challenges.

“As acknowledged by many, there is much improvement as compared to the beginning we are continuing in that drive”, he added.

He told Journalists that, he had gone round all the states in Nigeria to access the security situation, adding that “now that I came here, I have been briefed by my officers on ground.

Furthermore, he appealed to Nigerians for accurate and timely information and more collaboration from other security agencies in the country.