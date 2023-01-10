Deadly female IPOB member nabbed in Enugu forest + Video, photos

Security forces have arrested a deadly female Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network member, Amaka Onah, 22, inside a forest in Igboeze South Local Government Area in Nsukka, Enugu State.

The lady confessed to taking part in killing five people, including one Igwe Baniko, whose filling station they equally burnt down.

This was according to a video posted by Eons Intelligence on its Twitter handle.

She further stated that one Duri, who is currently at large, was the mastermind behind the operation.

Onah led the security forces to places where some of their victims were buried in shallow graves, one of who she said was a Point of Sale operator.

PRNigeria.