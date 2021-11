Deadly clash: APC backs Governor, asks Sen. Goje to apologise

The All Progressives Congress, Gombe State chapter has cautioned its members to desist from politics laced with violence.

Moses Kyari, the party’s Publicity Secretary, gave the warning in Gombe at a news conference on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there was a violent clash on Friday when some youths attempted to stop the representative of Gombe Central Senatorial District, Danjuma Goje, from entering the state.

Goje blamed the incident on the Aide-De-Camp of the Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

Kyari stated that the party’s Executive Council had a meeting over the violence involving party members and condemned the brigandage which led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

He said the party’s executives resolved that they would not condone barbaric acts and would take measures to discipline any party member no matter how highly placed.

He added that the executives called on security agencies to carry out thorough investigation into the matter and “whoever is found culpable must be punished according to the laws of this country’’.

Kyari stated, however, that the party remained very strong and united under the leadership of Governor Yahaya.

He said: “We support our party leader, Governor Yahaya’s call for politicians to play the game by the rules.”

The party also requested Senator Goje to tender an apology to the party and to indigenes of Gombe State over the unfortunate incident.