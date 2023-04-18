Dead stowaway discovered in wheel well of KLM from Lagos

A deceased stowaway has been discovered in the wheel well of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 777 (registered PH-BQM), aviation24.be is reporting.

The discovery of the body was made on Monday morning on the aircraft that originated from Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the online publication, it was unknown as at the time of the report how and when the man was able to climb into the aircraft, adding that an investigation has been launched.

The extra passenger is believed to have died from hypothermia.

Occasionally, stowaways are discovered in wheel wells of aircraft, aviation24.be said in the report.

“Sometimes they survive, but most of the time it goes wrong given the sharp drop in temperature. On longer flights, temperatures can go down to minus fifty degrees, impossible to survive,” a spokesperson of the Royal Dutch Marechaussee explained.

