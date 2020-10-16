Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday that midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will miss Saturday’s home English Premier League game against Arsenal.

The midfielder had picked up an injury on international duty with Belgium last weekend.

He was substituted in the second half of Belgium’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat by England at Wembley last Sunday and then withdrew from the squad with an unspecified injury.

“The squad has come back a little better than the previous time. Unfortunately, Kevin is out. But the rest of the players came back well,” Guardiola told reporters.

“I don’t think it’s much. But the next games, I think, he will be out,” added the Spaniard, on the extent of De Bruyne’s injury.

“But we will see day by day how he is going on.”

Manchester City have a busy fixture list, hosting Porto in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday before a league trip to West Ham on the following Saturday.

They then travel to Marseille for another group stage game the Tuesday after.

