Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City fans’ worst fear with Kevin De Bruyne now injured and out for up to six weeks.

Ahead of City’s FA Cup fourth-round tie away to Cheltenham this Sunday, the City boss provided an update on De Bruyne.

The midfielder was substituted during Wednesday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa at the Etihad.

And Guardiola revealed: “Kevin, like the doctor said today after reviewing the scan, will be four to six weeks out.

“It is (a big blow) but we have to move forward.

“I’m not saying anything that anyone doesn’t know, it is unfortunate for him and for us and we have to find a solution because everyone in their own life is struggling in the situation we are living and we have to adapt.”