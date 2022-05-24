De Bruyne commits future to Man City

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne publicly committed his future to the club after their Premier League title win on Sunday.

Since arriving for a £68.4m fee from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015, De Bruyne has gone on to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s most influential midfielders.

De Bruyne ended the campaign with 19 goals and 14 assists from 45 games in all tournaments, including 15 goals and eight assists in 30 Premier League matches.

The 30-year-old fended off competition from the likes of Mohamed Salah to be crowned the Premier League’s Player of the Season – his second such award after scooping the honour in 2019-20.

De Bruyne only signed a contract extension with Man City in April 2021, and those terms are not due to expire until the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

The former Chelsea man was never expected to seek a move away from the club in the near future, and he has now confirmed that he will see out the duration of his contract at the very least.

Speaking during Man City’s open-top bus parade, De Bruyne said: “The players have pushed me all the way. I have been here seven years and I love them. I have three more years and I am definitely staying, this is where I want to be and win more trophies.”

The 2021-22 Premier League crown represents De Bruyne’s 12th major honour with City, who have won a further three top-flight titles, five EFL Cups, one FA Cup and two Community Shields with the playmaker in the squad.

On the final day of the Premier League season against Aston Villa, De Bruyne provided the assist for Ilkay Gundogan’s late winner, and he also entered an elite goalscoring club himself.

Netting four times against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month saw De Bruyne become only the third midfielder to score four goals in a Premier League game after Frank Lampard and Georginio Wijnaldum.

While De Bruyne has committed his future to the club, City could still be set for a couple of changes in the midfield, with Fernandinho now moving onto pastures new.

Gundogan’s deal also expires in the summer of 2023, and recent reports have claimed that the Germany international is poised to leave the Etihad in the summer transfer window, in spite of Pep Guardiola calling for him to stay.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Arsenal have all been credited with an interest in Gundogan, but a lack of Champions League football could harm the Gunners’ attempts to sign him.