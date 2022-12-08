D’banj speaks on arrest by ICPC over allegation of fraud

Nigerian music star, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as the D’banj, has urged the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to do its investigation, but cautioned it against media trial.

He spoke through his lawyer, Maryam El-yakub Musa, Assistant Team Head of Litigation, LAW CORRIDOR chamber.

According to Musa, reports against the musician is “unestablished allegations of fraud”.

Musa, who stated that she was setting the public records straight, said it was instructive to state foremost that the report concerning the arrest and detention of D’banj was misconceived, malicious and prejudicial to the justice system anywhere in the world.

She further said: “We acknowledge the fact that the ICPC is currently investigating allegations of diversion of N-POWER funds as already stated by the Commission and we continue to hold the expectation that the Commission will stay the course of professionalism in this matter.

“For the record, D’banj has no such contractual or incidental relationship whatsoever with any group or persons within or outside government in relation to the disbursement, operations, access or control of the operation of any government fund through agency or its subsidiaries.”

The lawyer said it was as a matter of policy that D’banj and his management do not engage in business dealings unless they were legitimate, properly documented and obtainable in law.

Musa added: “Dbanj was officially invited by the ICPC in respect of the investigation a month ago, however, he sent in letters through his Attorneys to the Commission in respect of his schedule in South Africa and promised to visit the Commission when he returned.

“On Monday the 5th of December, 2022, D’banj freely and of his law-abiding accord went to the Commission at about 2:PM immediately he arrived Abuja.

“The Officers of the Commission advised that he returned the following day as it was late for any interview on said Monday.

“D’banj returned to the Commission the following day being Tuesday the 6th of December, 2022 as earlier agreed and voluntarily submitted himself to the Commission to make their inquiry and investigation.”

The lawyer noted that D’banj had encouraged the Commission to carry out its investigation thoroughly to ensure that characters attempting to bring him into such ridiculous activities must be brought to book.

Musa pointed out: “It is inconceivable that D’banj whose very career is a reference point for hard work, diligence and honesty would lend his reputation built steadfastly over the years to acts of such accusations which he must now stoically suffer through while clearing his name.

“The general public aharmful to the course for the truth which D’banj has willing set himself on by honouring the ICPC’s summons.

“We retain the hope that the thoroughness of the ICPC will in no time exonerate D’banj of all and every allegation levelled against his person and it is for this reason that we implore the general public to stay guarded against malicious traducers who may be attempting to soil his image for their own purposes.”





