D’banj releases new album: Stress Free

Nigerian pop star, Dapo Oyebanjo, aka D’banj, on Friday released a new album, titled: “Stress Free.”

The album came after his four-year break in the music scene, coinciding with Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary.

The Koko Master disclosed that he collaborated with Seun Kuti on the project to tint it with Afrobeats innovation mode.

D’banj said: “While embodying a successful career, ‘Stress Free’ shows a polished artist who is not only experimenting but having fun, along with slick production values (featuring the spectacular skills of music producer Rexxie).

“I went back to legacy – which is why I got Egypt 80 (led by Seun Kuti) on all seven tracks – and then eased into a realm of zero anxiety after the turbulent period that the world has been through.

“We had a lot of fun in the studio and hopefully this all shows up on the record.

“On Stress Free, I slip into Afrobeats innovation mode, visible in the multi-layered fusion of horns, saxophones and futuristic synths across tracks.

“The Egypt 80 brings the horns on the Afrobeat fusion, ‘Zombie,’ and the Afro-meringue mix of ‘Welcome To Lagos’ as well as the free-wheeling ‘Stress Free’ and ‘Banga.’

“‘Ikebe,’ meanwhile, is a gentle, uplifting prayer while ‘Big Vibe’ incorporates the Amapiano sound into a pan-Continental dance special and ‘Avocado’- featuring Burna Boy – leads you into a glorious sense of Afrobeats utopia.”

The video, directed by Clarence Peters, is pure entertainment, complete with D’Banj’s tongue in cheek lyrics, stylish fashion and indomitable swagger.

It would be recalled that the artiste had, in 2017, released an album titled: “King Don Come.”