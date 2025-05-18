Days to his coronation, Owa Haastrup confesses: I never knew this day would come

The new Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, on Friday cast a retrospective look at his philanthropic activities over the decades, and revealed that becoming a king never crossed his mind.

Haastrup, whose grand coronation comes up next Friday, spoke at a dinner by the Chairman of the Coronation Planning Committee, Prof. Wale Omole.

The former Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University threw the dinner to appreciate members for their efforts at making the coronation a great success.

“I never knew this day would come,” an obviously elated Owa Haastrup declared very sincerely. “All these times, in the past, that I have been coming home to help my people, I always told them I was not doing all that to become the Governor or Kabiyesi (King). I was just doing what I was doing to make them happy, and contribute my own quota to humanity. I never imagined this day would come up. I appreciate God Almighty, and the good people of Ijesaland for offering me this grace to serve. I believe Eledumare will help me succeed.”

From gratitude, the Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland shifted the gear to challenge, and tasked Ijesas at home and in the diaspora to join hands with him to harness the enormous potentials embedded in Ijesaland for the speedy and comprehensive development of Ijesaland.

“We should all know that there are tasks ahead,” Owa Haastrup continued, adding: “And all of us must be ready to sacrifice all it takes to ensure greater Ijesaland. I know, and I believe, Ijesas at home and abroad have potential, and we can harness them to ensure better and greater days ahead.”

The frontline monarch has some kind words for the Coronation Planning Committee, headed by Prof. Omole, supported by the Ajirowa of Ijesaland, Alhaji Lateef Bakare, for their unadulterated commitment towards the success of the grand coronation.

“The moment I saw the list of all the names in the coronation committee,” he recounted, “I put my mind at rest, rest assured that they are all people of good character who will ensure the success of the whole activities, and I can concentrate on other assignments before me. I strongly believe that all the expected guests will be happy, and enjoy their stay with and by your efforts.”

The Owa then gave a rider that set the audience roaring with applause and appreciation. He said: “Let me tell you this: I have told my children that all Ijesas are now my children, and they must all be ready to accommodate all. I pray to God Almighty to help us all to ensure the success of all the lined up activities.”

Omole gave profuse thanks to God Almighty for the ascension of Haastrup to the seat of his forebears as the 41st Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland. The world class academic-turned-elder statesman said he was so lucky and happy that this was happening while he is still alive. He also appreciated the committee members for their steadfastness and commitment to ensuring the success of the coronation which has just begun already.

In his remarks, Alhaji Bakare, who doubles as the Vice Chairman of the coronation committee, also expressed his gratitude to the committee members present. He narrated the journey that led to the selection of Owa Haastrup as the 41st Owa Obokun Adimula, and the subsequent presentation of the staff of office by the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

He also spoke in the observance of all the traditional rites at Ipebi and other mandatory rites, stating emphatically that Owa Haastrup strictly observed all mandatory rites to the letter, leaving none unperformed. This, the Ajirowa said, rubbishes the conspiracy theory in some quarters that money played a role in the selection process and that Owa Haastrup “bought” the stool.

Alhaji Lateef Bakare declared categorically that it was a lie from the pit of hell. He assured all that there was no traditional rite mandatory for the ascension of Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland that Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup didn’t observe.

