DayOfTheGirl: Women can lead at highest levels — Saraki

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has stated that women can lead at the highest levels if they are given access to the same opportunities as their male counterparts.

Saraki said this n a post on his social media page to commemorate the 2021 International Day of the Girl Child.

Saraki, a father of three daughters, called on leaders across the nation to support the global efforts to ensure more equity for women.

Saraki stated: “Today, across the nation and the world, individuals, families, communities, and organizations are lending their voices to acknowledge and celebrate the significance of the #GirlChild.

“As a #GirlDad, who has been blessed with beautiful daughters; as a husband to an extraordinary wife; and a son to a remarkable mother, I have witnessed first-hand the strength that women have to drive great ideas and lead at the highest levels — when they are given the opportunity.

“This is why, as we observe the 2021 #DayOfTheGirl, it is my prayer that across Nigeria more leaders and institutions will join in the global efforts to support our young girls — so that they too can have equal access to the same opportunities as their male counterparts.”