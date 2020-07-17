The police in Bauchi on Thursday said it had commenced investigations to uncover the mother of an abandoned baby whose remains were found in the suburbs of the metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ahmed Wakili, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Bauchi that the decomposing remains of the day-old baby girl were found in Gwalameji area of Bauchi.

Wakili said: “An abandoned baby was found this morning at Gwallameji area and the community informed the Yelwa Divisional Police Station.

“Our men went there and took pictures and discovered that the baby had started decaying.

“We have launched an investigation into the matter and efforts are on to identify and arrest the culprit, so that she can face the full wrath of the law.”

Malam Sanusi Sani, Community Head of Gwallameji, told NAN that his aide alerted him about the incident.

Sani said: “Honestly, I was very sad beyond words over what I saw with my eyes here.

“Similar thing happened some years back when a baby was dumped in a well.

“This is highly disturbing because so many people are in need of children, but here we are seeing babies God gave to some people, being killed and buried.

“It is a show of ingratitude to God for the gift.

“Honestly, I and my community are not happy about this.”

Sani claimed that from investigations, most babies that had been found in the area were brought from other places and dumped there.

He appealed to the people to always report any suspicious acts by young ladies.