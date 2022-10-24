Day I gave my co-worker the best get well tonic, by Tiwa Says

Jerry was not just a colleague, he was an old friend. So when I was told he was under the weather, I felt obligated to go check on him. He lived alone in an estate not too far from where I lived. I still remembered his favourite meal so I made it and headed to his place on a cold Saturday morning.

Jerry was home alone when I got to his place, he welcomed me with a big smile and a hearty hug. He looked good.

I inquired about his health as I proceeded to take my seat. He told me he felt much better… he just needed a few days of rest. He beckoned on me to move closer. And I did.

We started on small talk and some work issues. He seemed stressed and overwhelmed about his new role at the office, having just gotten a promotion. I drew closer and hugged him to encourage him but he held on tight and refused to let go…it was obvious he needed more….

I rubbed his back till his muscles relaxed. Soon we were locked in a kiss…so deep and passionate…the roof would have fallen and we wouldn’t have noticed.

I took off his t-shirt and licked his hard nipples, a moan escaped his lips…I kissed him all over, going lower till I got to his waist…pulled down his shorts and his dick stood before me in all its 8 inch glory…throbbing….

I took it in my mouth, licking the shaft like I would do my favourite lollipop, revelling in the length as I deep throated him. His soft moans became louder and this excited me…I could feel my wetness….

With the tip of my tongue, I licked and tickled his inner thighs and the space between his balls and anus. At this point, he was practically vibrating but I didn’t stop there…I took his balls in my mouth and sucked on it ever so gently….

All the while, his hands were on my breast, his fingers caressing my nipples…he knew this got me dripping every time.

I wanted more action, so I took off my panties and got on top of him…I rode him slowly at first, feeling his full length in me. He cupped my breasts in his hands and sucked on them intensely…mehn that got me wild, my excitement heightened.

As I rode faster, he stroked my clit and I couldn’t hold back any longer…I came in successive orgasms…. Then I felt him grunting and saying: “I love this sweet pussy,” as he exploded in me.

There’s no better ‘get well’ tonic than that…needless to say I gave him what he needed.

#tiwaerotics

#erotica

#fiction

