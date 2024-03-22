Day after he visited SDP’s secretariat, NSA, others storm el-Rufai’s home + Photos

A day after he visited the national secretariat of the Social Democratic Party in Abuja, top operators in the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress visited a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, in his home.

Photographs made available on X on Thursday confirmed the development, though the venue was not revealed.

So also was the purpose of the visit not disclosed.

Top on the delegation was the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and a top chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Ibrahim Imam.