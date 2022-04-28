Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Crime

Day after Army-ISWAP collaborator kills self, military operatives nab civilian informants

By No Comments1 Min Read
Twelve Soldiers U.S. Army Soldiers share tactics and training with a little over 200 Nigerian Army Soldiers from 26th Infantry Battalion in a remote military compound four hours north of the capital in Jaji. The seven- week training includes reacting to an IED, react to an ambush, securing an objective, operations planning, etc. The training's significance cannot be underestimated. These Nigerian Soldiers may eventually use these tactics when forward-deployed to fight against the violent terrorist organization, Boko Haram. Nigerian Advanced infantry training has significant implications outside of on-the-ground tactical maneuvers. This bilateral military-to-military training carries diplomatic weight showcasing the U.S.'s commitment to its African partners and Nigeria's commitment to countering violent extremist organizations.

Operatives of the Nigerian military intelligence service have arrested some civilians spying for the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, terrorists in the North East, PRNigeria learnt.

The civilians, before their arrest, worked together with a soldier who killed himself after military troops discovered he was an ISWAP collaborator.

PRNigeria had reported how the soldier nabbed for collaborating with ISWAP terrorists killed himself while being escorted to the barrack.

The soldier, with one of the battalions of the Nigerian Army in the North-East, was discovered by intelligence operatives, for his involvements in recent attacks on brothels and beer parlours in Gashua and Geidam in Yobe State.

A military intelligence source who confirmed to PRNigeria the arrest of the civilian collaborators, said they are already probing the circumstances surrounding the suicide committed by the ‘unscrupulous’ soldier while being handcuffed after his arrest.

“I can categorically tell you that other bad elements within our security apparatus are being investigated. Right now we have arrested some civilian collaborators he mentioned in his confession during the initial interrogation.

“We shall unravel the circumstance surrounding the seeming fishy suicide and suspicious activities of other suspects,” the source said, asking not to be named.

Share.

Related Posts