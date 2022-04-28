Day after Army-ISWAP collaborator kills self, military operatives nab civilian informants

Operatives of the Nigerian military intelligence service have arrested some civilians spying for the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, terrorists in the North East, PRNigeria learnt.

The civilians, before their arrest, worked together with a soldier who killed himself after military troops discovered he was an ISWAP collaborator.

PRNigeria had reported how the soldier nabbed for collaborating with ISWAP terrorists killed himself while being escorted to the barrack.

The soldier, with one of the battalions of the Nigerian Army in the North-East, was discovered by intelligence operatives, for his involvements in recent attacks on brothels and beer parlours in Gashua and Geidam in Yobe State.

A military intelligence source who confirmed to PRNigeria the arrest of the civilian collaborators, said they are already probing the circumstances surrounding the suicide committed by the ‘unscrupulous’ soldier while being handcuffed after his arrest.

“I can categorically tell you that other bad elements within our security apparatus are being investigated. Right now we have arrested some civilian collaborators he mentioned in his confession during the initial interrogation.

“We shall unravel the circumstance surrounding the seeming fishy suicide and suspicious activities of other suspects,” the source said, asking not to be named.