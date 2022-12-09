Day 5 RCCG 2022 Holy Ghost Congress: Night of Healing

Studies show interestingly that man is the cause of most of his challenges, including sickness, which drives patients and dependents to desperation. So when a plenary session at the ongoing Annual Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God was set aside for healing, it promised heavy in-person attendance and online participation.

The 3m-seater Redemption City Old Auditorium, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was packed, while many participated online.

In the City, despite the morning/afternoon programme of talks, praise and singing and prayers, people were still enthusiastic about the plenary session.

Expectations were heightened as many testimonies of healing and two cases of raising the dead were given during testimony time by some members of the church.

Another testimony by the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, early in his sermon, punctuated by prophecies of healing, further deepened the texture of the night.

Preaching a sermon from a text from the Gospel of Luke, Pastor Adeboye said God is so creative that He made everything unique and perfect, such that no two individuals are the same.

And man was so perfect that He looked at him and was happy about His creation.

He showed in the sermon how David was so convinced about his qualities that he praised God, saying: “I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: Marvelous are thy works; And that my soul knoweth right well.”

Pastor Adeboye said despite the perfection of man at creation, he sinned to the displeasure of God and was therefore cursed for him to return to earth from which he was created.

He continued:

From then man’s body started malfunctioning. Sin makes us sick!

That is why when a very sick person prays to God in repentance for forgiveness, He sends His word to heal him.

Healing was a big part of Jesus’s ministry, with the power of God always present to heal the sick even during his teachings.

But because Jesus couldn’t touch everybody for healing, healing virtue was released for a wider reach of healing, from which the Woman with the Issue of Blood benefited. The General Overseer stressed that touching Jesus, was not just physical contact because He can touched by faith.

Also, the demand for healing became so great that he delegated the function of healing to His disciples.

And when He was about the return to Heaven, He delegated the power to all believers to heal through the healing virtue. He pointed out that as a believer, who has received salvation and lives righteously, man is not supposed to be sick but enjoy divine health.

So if you are a believer and you fall sick, check your Christian life or your lifestyle.

Healing virtues still flows and is available even today to all children of God; and the Lord even wants to move man from receiving healing to a person, who carries the healing virtue to heal others.





