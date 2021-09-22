Davido’s official photographer is dead + How he died

The official photographer of music ace, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, Fortunate Peter Umunname, is dead.

According to available information, the photographer, who also works for other prominent Nigerians, died on Tuesday.

Umunname was reported to have drowned.

According to reports, he was invited to a video shoot location at a private beach in Tarkwabay.

On the way to the shoot, the boat conveying him and the rest of crew capsized.

He was reported to have drowned in the process because he did not use a life jacket.

Recall that Davido also lost his close associate, Habeeb Uthman, fondly known as Obama DMW, in June.