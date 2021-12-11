Davido’s N250m orphanage fund receives 1,234 applications

Award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Saturday revealed that his N250m orphanage fund received over 1,234 applications.

The singer took to his Instagram stories to give update on the selection and disbursement processes of the N250m fund.

The application, which was open to only registered orphanages in Nigeria, lasted for three days.

He wrote, “Verification is ongoing, and the report will be out by 15th December. Selection and disbursement 18th/19th and the press release should by 20th Dec.

“1234 responded; 852 without orphanage names; 382 with orphanage names.

“The national association of orphanages in Nigeria sent the list of orphanage homes within their coverage, which to some extent, is helping us in the verification process. God bless. We rise by lifting others.” (sic)

As part of his birthday celebration last month, the singer decided to give back to society by donating N250m to orphanages across Nigeria.

He also set up a five-man committee to monitor the progress of the disbursement of the fund.