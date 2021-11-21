Davido’s father gives three hefty bags of money to his in-laws

Adedeji Adeleke, the billionaire father of David Adeleke, also known as Davido, gave three big bags of money to his in-laws at what appeared to be an introduction ceremony.

In Yorubaland, where the Adelekes hail from, marriage process starts with few family members visiting their would-be in-laws.

This happened on Saturday when rapper Sina Rambo went with Adeleke, his uncle, to meet the family of his would-be wife, Heidi Dagmar Korth.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the moment Davido’s billionaire father gifted his in-laws hefty bags of money.

Adeleke presented one bag of money each to Heidi’s dad, mother and sister.