Davido’s aide beats up airport security officials, dragged to court

Umarudeen Kayode, one of the aides of ace musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Thursday beat up security officials at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Among those attacked by the aide on their arrival from a foreign trip were officials of Aviation Security, Nigeria Customs Service and Checkport.

According to available information, Kayode went on rampage after a personnel of Checkport requested for the luggage tags of the bags with him for verification.

He was said to have resorted to the use of abusive words on the staff and followed it up with a punch.

An official of the NCS who was close by was said to have received the same treatment upon intervention.

This led to the call for reinforcement by the airport officials.

Even after he was overpowered and taken to Tango City, an area of the airport where unruly passengers and touts are kept, Kayode still attacked two other personnel.

One of those attacked was a female AVSEC personnel, who was writing her report, and the other an official of the NCS.

Apart from detaining Kayode, the airport officials equally seized the 17 bags with him.

He was then dragged to court on Friday after he had spent Thursday night in detention.

In court on Friday, Kayode was slammed with a five-count charge.

This was at the Ikeja Magistrate Court, presided over by E. Kubanje.

Count One accused him of obstructing and resisting a public officer, an offence contrary to section 117(1) and punishable under the same section of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Count Two: “That you, Umarudeen Kayode ‘M’, on the same date, time and place, in the aforementioned magisterial district did unlawfully assault a public officer causing him harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.”

Count Three: “That you, Umarudeen Kayode ‘M’ on the same date, time and place, in the aforementioned magisterial district did unlawfully assault a public officer with the intent to resist and prevent your lawful arrest and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 172 (a) and punishable under 172(f) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.”