Davido, Zlatan, Falz, others attend late Mohbad’s candlelight procession in Lagos

Nigerian musicians, Davido, Zlatan and Falz, were among celebrities who joined the candlelight procession in honour of late singer, “Mohbad”, on Thursday in Lekki, Lagos.
Also at the event was the Lagos State Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that fans in their numbers echoed, “Justice for Mohbad”, as Falz and on-air-personality, Oladotun Kayode, coordinated the crowd.
Some fans held placards with different inscriptions seeking justice for Mohbad.
NAN reports that the peaceful procession kicked off from Lekki Phase 1 Gate, and terminated at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island.
Mohbad, who died on Sept. 12 and was buried the next day, was exhumed by the Police on Thursday for further investigation.