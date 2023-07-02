Davido traumatising me, offerede N3M to terminate my pregnancy – TikTok user

Another lady, identified on TikTok as Flower_Chisom has come forward with an evidence showing that she slept with singer, Davido and was offered N3 million to abort the pregnancy.

Taking to her TikTok, Chisom asserted that she and the singer had an affair after which she got

pregnant and she was instructed by the singer to get rid of the pregnancy.

The N3 million according to her was to buy her over and to make her not speak up about her pregnancy.

Chisom said: “I am making this video to clear you guys, just to tell you guys that I am also a victim of what is happening between this pregnancy saga and Davido.

“I was once pregnant for David and he told me to remove it, that even if I come online, nobody is going to listen to me because he has fans.

Sharing a video, she showed the moment Davido was laying on her bed at a hotel and also when she was at the backstage during one of Davido’s performances, and she said, “So, this is when I was in the bedroom with him.

“And I was at the backstage with him.”

Chisom also posted a screenshot showing a Whats App chat between herself and Davido.

In the chat, Davido had told Chisom that he was going to send her N3 million naira after she terminate the pregnancy.

“So he texted me to remove the child that he’s going to give me N3 million and he’s going to call me.”

Chisom went further and noted that she told Davido that she was going to speak up about this, however, the singer told her not to, and even if she does, no one is going to believe her because she doesn’t have the audience.

Also Read:

“I told him that I’m going to speak up, and he said okay but I don’t have fans, and no one is going to listen to me.

“He didn’t use a condom and it’s not my first time meeting him”, she said.

The lady ended her statement by saying she was going to be

releasing more evidence to backup her claim, adding that Davido has been traumatising her and other victims.

“David you’re traumatising us and I’m going to be bring out more evidence”.

Chisom is the third lady to claim that the singer impregnanated her and offered her money to terminate it.

An American OnlyFans star, Anita Brown and a French lady, Ivanna Bay respectively claimed to be pregnant for the singer.