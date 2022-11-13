Davido traditionally weds Chioma Rowland in a private ceremony

Congratulatory messages are pouring in as singer, Davido finally weds his girlfriend, Chioma Rowland.

The couple have been through a tough time together following the loss of their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Gistlovers blog has alleged that the singer secretly got married to Chioma after their son’s death.

The traditional wedding which was done in his father’s house, had few family friends in attendance with no camera allowed.

According to the blog, Chioma’s bride price has been paid in full.

Recall that Davido had vowed to marry Chioma next year, but after the tragedy happened, the singer speedily wedded her.

The traditional wedding was held on November 6th, to console Chioma and assure her of her place with Davido.

Their registry is coming up sometimes next week, though, the couple are still mourning the loss of their son.

Davido hints at marrying Chioma

Recall that months back, Davido had hinted at tying the knot finally with fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

The music star dropped the hint while he was away in London, on a visit to famous clergyman, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

In a video which made rounds, Pastor Adegboyega was seen hugging Chioma while saying “our wife, our real wife”.

Davido responded by saying ”hundred percent, going down 2023″ which indicates that he may finally be tying the knot with his baby mama.

Davido introduces Chioma to Ooni

Davido had re-introduced his girlfriend, Chioma to the Ooni of Ife.

Recall that in 2018, Davido and Chioma paid a courtesy visit to the monarch. However, their relationship stood the test of time as they parted ways in 2021.

Following their recent reconciliation, the singer had proudly showed off his woman to the monarch for a second time.

The lovebirds had a fun time in Benin City as they attended the wedding of Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW, and Taiwo Afolabi’s daughter’s wedding.

It was at the wedding reception of Taiwo Afolabi’s daughter that Davido met with the Ooni and his wives, Olori Mariam and Queen Tobi Phillips.

On sighting Chioma, Olori Mariam called for her and Davido re-introduced his woman to them.

The singer introduced Chioma as his wife to the Ooni and his wives.






