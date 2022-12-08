Davido to perform at World Cup closing ceremony

Nigerian music star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is set to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The music star, who has stayed away from social media and events aside from his uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s inauguration ceremony, since the death of his son, Ifeanyi, has confirmed that he will be performing in Qatar.

Chinese businessman, Stephen Hung, shared the news via his Instagram story on Thursday.

Hung expressed his excitement saying, “So happy my bro #davido confirmed he will be performing at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony. Can’t wait to see him there.”

The World Cup’s closing ceremony will take place on December 18.

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel also performed at at the World Cup thrilling the crowd to his hit song ‘Buga’ at the World Cup Fans Festival in Qatar

The excited crowd were seen dancing and screaming in the video posted on social media.

Another Nigerian singer, Patoranking, also performed at the FIFA Fan Festival in Al Bidda Park in Doha last week.





