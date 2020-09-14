Nigerian international music superstar, Davido, has been officially listed among the cast in the sequel of a Hollywood 1988 romantic comedy classic: “Coming To America.”

The movie, which is set to be released on December 18, 2020 in the United States, has Davido playing a performance scene.

Davido confirmed his acting debut in a post he shared on his Twitter account.

The “Assurance” crooner tweeted: “Can’t wait!,” While retweeting a post of the movie cast list.

The Hollywood movie, which was a blockbuster back in the 80s, has stars such as Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones and Paul Bates as its main cast.

The movie will be directed by Craig Brewer, screenplay by David Sheffield, Barry W. Blaustein, and Kenya Barris, based on characters created by Eddie Murphy.

Filming officially began on August 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

—