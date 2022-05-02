Davido, Teni, Simi heighten excitement at Glo Battle of the Year finale

Glo Battle of the Year ended in grand style on April 30, 2022 in Lagos State

It was an evening of dance, music and comedy as the show climaxed with the final at Eno Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

Bboy, Bgirls and Breakdance crew battled for the mega millions at stake.

The close out performance of one of Africa’s finest musical acts, Davido, also heightened the excitement for the crowd and viewing audience.

The pre-live show had the Breakdance Crew show off their dance prowess on the dance floor seeking to impress the judging panel.

In the end, the Lagos duo of 619 crew and Space Unlimited alongside Delta All Stars and Port Harcourt power crew and Eleven All Stars emerged as semifinalists.

Teni and Simi opened the live show with an exhilarating joint performance to set Africa’s biggest dance entertainment show going.

Nigeria’s Gordons and Basketmouth as well as top rated Ugandan comedian, Salvador, cracked the ribs of the audience with their performances.

Recall that the semi-finals, saw the specialty of four dance category battles amongst music and comedy performances.

The vibrant Isikonko won in the popping dance battle, while the Krumping dance category had the sleek Lil Conqueror as winner.

The locking dance battle category had Locking Mike as the winner and the captivating Afro dance category pulled the crowd with the victory of Izzy twist.

Celebrities who performed and graced the event were Olamide, PSquare, Bovi, Pocolee, PinkiDebbie and Do2dtun.